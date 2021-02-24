DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Annual Results

2020 Results

Lloyds Banking Group plc

24 February 2021





CONTENTS Page Results for the full year 1 Income statement - underlying basis 5 Key balance sheet metrics 5 Quarterly information 7 Balance sheet analysis 8 Group Chief Executive's statement 9 Strategic Review 2021 17 Summary of Group results 23 Segmental analysis - underlying basis 41 Divisional results Retail 43 Commercial Banking 46 Insurance and Wealth 48 Central items 51 Other financial information Reconciliation between statutory and underlying basis financial information 52 Banking net interest margin and average interest-earning assets 53 Volatility arising in the insurance business 53 Changes in Insurance assumptions 55 Tangible net assets per share 55 Return on tangible equity 56 Risk management Credit risk portfolio 57 Funding and liquidity management 70 Capital management 71 Statutory information Condensed consolidated financial statements 80 Consolidated income statement 80 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 81 Consolidated balance sheet 82 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 84 Consolidated cash flow statement 89 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 90 Forward looking statements 102 Summary of alternative performance measures 104 Contacts 105 BASIS OF PRESENTATION

This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Statutory basis: Statutory profit before tax and statutory profit after tax are included within this document. However, a number of factors have had a significant effect on the comparability of the Group's financial position and results. Accordingly, the results are also presented on an underlying basis.

Underlying basis: The statutory results are adjusted for certain items which are listed below, to allow a comparison of the Group's underlying performance: Restructuring, including severance-related costs, property transformation, technology research and development, regulatory programmes and merger, acquisition and integration costs

Volatility and other items, which includes the effects of certain asset sales, the volatility relating to the Group's hedging arrangements and that arising in the insurance business, the unwind of acquisition-related fair value adjustments and the amortisation of purchased intangible assets

Payment protection insurance provisions Analysis of lending and expected credit loss (ECL) allowances are presented on an underlying basis and reconciled to figures prepared on a statutory basis where appropriate. On a statutory basis, purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) assets include a fixed pool of mortgages that were purchased as part of the HBOS acquisition at a deep discount to face value reflecting credit losses incurred from the point of origination to the date of acquisition. Over time, these POCI assets will run off as the loans redeem, pay down or losses crystallise. The underlying basis assumes that the lending assets acquired as part of a business combination were originated by the Group and are classified as either Stage 1, 2 or 3 according to the change in credit risk over the period since origination. Underlying ECL allowances have been calculated accordingly. The Group uses the underlying basis to monitor the creditworthiness of the lending portfolio and related ECL allowances.

Unless otherwise stated, income statement commentaries throughout this document compare the year ended 31 December 2020 to the year ended 31 December 2019, and the balance sheet analysis compares the Group balance sheet as at 31 December 2020 to the Group balance sheet as at 31 December 2019.

Segmental information: During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group migrated certain customer relationships from the SME business within Commercial Banking to Business Banking within Retail. In addition, Commercial Banking has been resegmented to reflect the division's new client coverage model and is now analysed according to SME, Mid Corporates, Corporate and Institutional, and Other. The Group has also revised its approach to internal funding charges, including the adoption of the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) interest rate benchmark in place of the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Alternative performance measures: The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the discussion of its business performance and financial position. Further information on these measures is set out on page 104. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.



