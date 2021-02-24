Both private and public broadcasting associations in Ethiopia have responded to the government's call to migrate their channels

SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, announced today that the Ethiosat platform is now broadcasting all channels of the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB) and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) exclusively, including many of Ethiopia's most popular channels such as EBS, ETV News and FANA TV. The variety of lifestyle, news, sport and educational channels more than 90 channels, out of which 21 are in high definition (HD) from 57 degrees East, offers unmatched quality and convenience previously not experienced by Ethiopians.

In December 2020, the Ethiopian Government announced that all satellite TV channels should be moved to SES's NSS-12 satellite so that Ethiosat can meet the local TV audiences' desire for local and international news and entertainment channels while fuelling growth in the Ethiopian media sector.

Since then, the AEB and the EBC have had their members migrate their TV channels and broadcast them from one orbital position rather than have their viewers navigate through a multitude of foreign channels.

To support this migration, SES, through its established Elevate Installer Training programme, and supported by local partners Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA) and Ethiopian Science and Space Institution (ESSTI), has carried out daily training sessions. As a result, there are now 20,000 certified installers from all regions across Ethiopia who are equipped to help Ethiopian viewers repoint their dishes and continue to watch their favourite local channels without any disruption.

"Repointing dishes for millions of TV households across Ethiopia is not an easy feat, and it's only possible when we have committed partners such as SES. It has taken us slightly less than two months to get our members' channels moved to Ethiosat via SES's satellite, and we are pleased with the progress of repointing the antennas so far," said Amman Fissehazion, Chairman of AEB.

"We can proudly say that Ethiopians now have their own dedicated TV platform hosting exclusively all Ethiopian satellite TV channels," said Dr Getachew Dinku Godana, Director General of EBA. "In addition to the high-quality content that this platform is offering, the strategic collaboration behind it has contributed to the creation of jobs and a sense of unity among the Ethiopian population."

"Our commitment to our local partners in Ethiopia has never been stronger. In an incredibly short time frame, together with our local partners, we have managed to train 20,000 installers and have all AEB and EBC channels now broadcast exclusively from Ethiosat," said Steve Collar, CEO at SES. "However, our work doesn't stop here. Together with our local team based in Addis Ababa, we will continue to work with our local partners to repoint dishes across the country, while making sure that Ethiosat continues to host the most attractive TV offering comprising local and international channels."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Ethiosat

Ethiosat is Ethiopia's first dedicated TV platform to host the most popular local channels. Ethiosat's tagline "Colour Your World" is inspired by the colourfulness of Ethiopian culture and tradition. The logo is a representation of the fact that a dedicated platform has been created for Ethiopia via satellite. You can follow Ethiosat on social media: Facebook (@ethiosatTV), Instagram(@ethiosat) or Telegram (@EthiosaTV).

