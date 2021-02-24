Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Dr. Andreas Dombret has been appointed Independent Chairman of the firm's activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Dr. Dombret was appointed as a Senior Advisor to the firm last year and will now devote more time to Houlihan Lokey in his expanded role.

As Independent Chairman, he will provide senior leadership and strategic counsel to the heads of our Corporate Finance and Financial Restructuring businesses in DACH and spearhead our further expansion in the region.

"As we continue to expand our businesses across Europe, we are delighted to have Andreas guiding our growth in the DACH region. His experience and expertise in both policy and investment banking provide him a unique perspective that will give our clients unparalleled insights," commented Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey.

"Having made an immediate impact after joining the firm last year as a Senior Advisor, it became clear to us that Andreas was the ideal person for this new role, to play a critical part in driving our businesses forward in DACH," added Matteo Manfredi, Head of Corporate Finance in Continental Europe for Houlihan Lokey.

"Andreas is an eminent figure in the German financial community, and having him on board in a leadership capacity will have a meaningful impact on our business in the region," said Joseph Swanson, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's EMEA Restructuring Group.

Andreas Dombret commented, "Houlihan Lokey is already the leading U.S. mid-cap corporate finance advisory firm, and has shown its clear intention to match that position in Europe with the continued expansion of the business here. Within DACH, I can see many growth opportunities for both Corporate Finance and Financial Restructuring, and I look forward to helping the firm achieve its strategic goals in the region."

The appointment comes as the firm's two businesses in Germany prepare to move into a new office in Frankfurt in April.

In DACH, Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Finance team is headed by Managing Directors Tobias Rieg, Martin Bastian, Christian Keller, and Nicolas Zintl. The German Financial Restructuring team is led by Managing Directors Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange.

Between 2010 and 2018, Andreas Dombret served as a member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the German central bank; from 2014 to 2018 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB); and from 2012 to 2018, he was a Board Director at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Prior to joining the Bundesbank in 2010, he was Vice Chairman of European Investment Banking at Bank of America. From 2002 to 2005, he served as a Partner at Rothschild Co. in Frankfurt and London. He joined Rothschild after 10 years with J.P. Morgan, where he was a Managing Director covering the financial institutions sector in Germany and Austria. He began his career at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt in 1987.

Since leaving the Bundesbank in 2018, Andreas Dombret has taken on a number of international advisory positions, which are unaffected by this appointment.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005392/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

212.331.8225

IR@HL.com

Media Relations

Richard Creswell

+44 (0) 20 7747 1480

PR@HL.com