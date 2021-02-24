Only 1 in 4 Top UK Councils are on a Path to Web Accessibility Compliance

A new report by leading software company, Monsido, shows that out of the Top 50 UK Councils, only 1 in 4 councils score over 72% compliance to WCAG 2.1 AA standards.

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido, a leader in digital governance software, released a report analysing 50 top UK council websites to reveal the best performing websites across key elements including Web Accessibility, Content Quality Assurance, Response Time, and SEO.

Leicester City Council achieved 1st place in Web Accessibility; Derbyshire County Council achieved 1st place in Content Quality Assurance; West Sussex County Council achieved 1st place in SEO; and Leeds City Council achieved 1st place in Response Time categories.

With 21% of the UK population living with a disability*, accessibility is paramount to any website, especially those conducting core functions to daily life, like accessing council services. Coupled with the shift to online services during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been more of a need for these councils to offer an accessible and seamless user experience to all their users. Yet, when the top 50 council websites were audited with Monsido's Web Accessibility Module, only 28% of them achieved a score over 72% of WCAG 2.1 AA compliance.

"A focus on providing an excellent user experience should be the norm for all government organisations," said Alex Marshall, Sales Director of UK & IE at Monsido. "Yet, in our experience, we see many councils who struggle to comply with accessibility or gov.uk regulations. We want to help all councils get on a path to compliance and we hope this report helps highlight a sense of urgency."

View the full report here

*Family Resources Survey (2018/19)