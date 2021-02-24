Fovia, Inc.: Fovia Ai to Showcase Expansion of XStream aiCockpit, XStream aiPlatform and F.A.S.T. AI Workflows at Virtual ECR

Interactive Exhibit Will Offer Live Expert Presentations, Product and Partner Demos, and More



PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for nearly two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be showcasing the continued expansion of its artificial intelligence product portfolio together with Fovia's advanced imaging solutions at the first Virtual European Congress of Radiology (ECR) Conference, March 3 - March 7.

During the conference, ECR attendees will be able to:

Explore vendor-neutral, AI-enabled advanced visualization via XStream aiCockpit and XStream aiPlatform and see how Fovia Ai technology enables radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, interact with, and modify AI results directly within their existing workflows.





Examine demonstrations of partner integrations that transform AI algorithm results into interactive visualizations, expediting the availability of AI-assisted clinical applications in PACS and other hospital systems.





Learn about F.A.S.T. AI Workflows, a flexible class of web-based components that plug into XStream aiCockpit enabling rapid review (accept/reject/modify) of AI results, real-time interaction of results through F.A.S.T. Interactive AI, automatic forwarding of results to PACS and the clinical reporting system, and local validation and retraining. See AI visualization workflows (https://fovia.ai/index.php/visualization/).





Watch demonstrations showcasing XStream aiCockpit integrated into diagnostic radiology workflows. Visit Seamless AI (https://fovia.ai/index.php/seamless-ai/) to preview select workflows.





(https://fovia.ai/index.php/seamless-ai/) to preview select workflows. Register and attend live informational webinar sessions:



Join cloud-imaging expert David Wilkins on Thursday, March 4, from 3:30pm - 4:00pm CET [15:30 - 16:00 (GMT+1)] to learn how companies can quickly create zero-footprint visualization applications that are accessible from any web-enabled browser. Webinar: Cloud-enable your Imaging Products



Join industry veteran Kevin Kreeger, Ph.D. on Friday, March 5, from 3:30pm - 4:00pm CET [15:30 - 16:00 (GMT+1)] to learn how Fovia Ai is transforming radiology by providing meaningful access to AI workflows. Webinar: Anatomy of an AI Workflow



Register for Webinars (https://fovia.ai/index.php/register-for-webinars/) today! (No ECR registration required.)



To learn more about both Fovia and Fovia Ai's complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the Virtual Annual International Meeting of the European Society of Radiology, March 3 - March 7, contact us (https://fovia.ai/index.php/contact-us/).

About Fovia Ai

Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering, XStreamHDVR and F.A.S.T.RapidPrint. Fovia Ai's flagship products, XStreamaiCockpit and XStreamaiPlatform enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.AI Validation, F.A.S.T.AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai (https://fovia.ai/) or fovia.com (https://www.fovia.com/).

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e2d012d-b12a-4fb4-87a7-bb4db30f77ac (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e2d012d-b12a-4fb4-87a7-bb4db30f77ac)