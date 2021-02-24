Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Retail Offer via PrimaryBid.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, TRANSMISSION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, TRANSMISSION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) today announces a retail offer via PrimaryBid of new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") (the "Retail Shares") at the Placing Price (as defined below) to retail investors (the "Retail Offer").

As separately announced today, the Company is conducting a placing of new Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares") to institutional investors (the "Placing") through an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"). The price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed (the "Placing Price") will be determined at the close of the Bookbuild.

While the Placing structure has been chosen due to its reduced timeframe to completion which enables Anglo Pacific to execute a strategically transformational acquisition as part of its growth strategy, the Company highly values its retail investor base which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors.

Given the longstanding support of retail shareholders, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide retail investors the opportunity to participate in the equity fundraise. The Company is therefore making the Retail Offer available exclusively through PrimaryBid.

Details of the Retail Offer

Members of the public may participate in the Retail Offer by applying exclusively through the www.PrimaryBid.com platform and PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The Retail Offer will be open to retail investors with immediate effect following release of this Announcement. The Retail Offer will close at the same time as the Bookbuild is completed. The Retail Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the terms of the Retail Offer which is open to existing shareholders and other investors subscribing via PrimaryBid. The Company, in consultation with PrimaryBid, reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any applications under the Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission will be charged to investors on applications to participate in the Retail Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is important to note that once an application for the Retail Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, that application is irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn.

It is a term of the Retail Offer that the total value of Retail Shares available for subscription at the Placing Price does not exceed €8 million or equivalent. Accordingly, the Company is not required to publish (and has not published) a prospectus in connection with the Retail Offer as it falls within the exemption set out in section 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. In particular, the Retail Offer is being made only to persons who are, and at the time the Retail Shares are subscribed for, will be outside the United States and subscribing for the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S ("Regulation S") under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Persons who are resident or otherwise located in the United States will not be eligible to register for participation in the offer through PrimaryBid or subscribe for Retail Shares.

The Retail Shares, when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other, the Placing Shares and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Together, the total number of Placing Shares and Retail Shares will be less than 20 per cent. of the Company's existing ordinary share capital.

The Company has also separately announced today that it has agreed to acquire a holding company that, in turn, holds a 70% net interest in a stream on cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine in Canada from private equity sellers for cash consideration of US$205 million at closing and further contingent consideration of up to US$27 million (the "Acquisition"). The net proceeds of the Placing and the Retail Offer are intended to fund part of the cash consideration payable at completion of the Acquisition. The Placing and the Retail Offer are not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition. In the event that the Acquisition does not complete, the Company will retain the net proceeds of the Placing and the Retail Offer for future potential investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The Retail Offer does not require any further shareholder approval. Applications will be made for the Placing Shares and Retail Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, "Admission"). It is expected that settlement for the Placing Shares and Retail Shares and Admission will take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 26 February 2021. The Placing and the Retail Offer are conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

For further details, please refer to the PrimaryBid website at www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the Retail Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for the Retail Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.

It should be noted that a subscription for Retail Shares and any investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this Announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation of legal advice. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Anglo Pacific Group PLC is Jason Gray, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer PrimaryBid Limited +44 (0) 20 3026 4750 Charles Spencer/James Deal Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

