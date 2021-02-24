According to new guidelines by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE, agrivoltaic projects are already competitive with other renewable energy sources today. The lack of a proper regulatory framework, however, is currently preventing the dual use of arable land for food production and power generation from becoming a mainstream solution.The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of agrivoltaic projects with a 20-year term located in Germany currently ranges between €0.07 and €0.12 per kWh for an average value of €0.093 per kWh, according to the report Dual Yield on Arable Land: Guideline for Agrivoltaics published ...

