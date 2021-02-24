Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
24.02.21
08:06 Uhr
5,300 Euro
-0,050
-0,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.02.2021 | 09:46
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Availability of Annual Results Presentation

AECI Limited - Availability of Annual Results Presentation

PR Newswire

London, February 24

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be made at 11:00 today, 24 February 2021.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website at or about that time via the following link:

https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/annual-results-presentation-2020.pdf

A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today via the following link:

https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/annual-audio-recording-2020.mp3

Woodmead, Sandton
24 February 2021

Equity and debt sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.