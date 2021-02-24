AECI Limited - Availability of Annual Results Presentation
London, February 24
AVAILABILITY OF ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION
AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be made at 11:00 today, 24 February 2021.
The presentation will be available on AECI's website at or about that time via the following link:
https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/annual-results-presentation-2020.pdf
A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today via the following link:
https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/annual-audio-recording-2020.mp3
Woodmead, Sandton
24 February 2021
