Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, and Williams Racing today announced the renewal of their technology partnership, extending the areas of cooperation and driving the adoption of award-winning cyber protection technology across the entire Williams Racing IT infrastructure.

As part of the Official Cyber Protection partnership, Williams Racing will continue the use of Acronis Cyber Protect across their IT infrastructure. The innovative solution, used by elite sports teams around the world, integrates fast and reliable backup, AI-powered anti-malware and antivirus, and comprehensive endpoint management, all managed from a single interface. The unique cyber protection approach eliminates complexity and makes it simple for teams to manage and monitor workloads, data, applications, and systems across an entire network.

"Acronis Cyber Protection encompasses all areas of workload protection, simplifies data management and prevents cyberattacks. It's a constantly changing environment. To have a technology partner whose technology meets the modern day needs and leads the market is critical for our team to regain competitive advantage," said Graeme Hackland, Williams Racing Chief Information Officer.

During the last year, more than 15 new teams partnered with Acronis, pushing the total number of sports team in the Acronis CyberFit Sports portfolio to over 50. San Diego Padres, Washington Football Team, Atlético de Madrid, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, Roborace, Airspeeder, and many other teams chose Acronis to protect their edge.

"Acronis technology is designed to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of modern organizations at the highest levels of business and competitive sport. This design methodology ensures the highest calibre of cyber protection for all workloads, data, applications, and systems, keeping data tamper-free and easily accessible for smooth day-to-day operations. Data is critical in Formula One and we are proud of being part of Williams Racing's journey," said Jan-Jaap Jager, Acronis Chief Operating Officer.

Acronis TeamUp Program for managed service providers

Acronis is also proud to announce that its CyberFit Sports program is now open to managed service providers (MSPs) who are invited to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class sports properties on behalf of Acronis and enjoy a rich world of sports benefits and brand exposure.

MSPs are invited to review the TeamUp program and apply to become an official CyberFit Delivery Partner at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/

To find out more about Acronis deployment by Williams Racing, visit https://www.acronis.com/en-au/resource-center/resource/541/

To see how Williams Racing protects their edge, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FV6S38sKko

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment from cloud to hybrid to on-premises at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

