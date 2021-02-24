AdaniConneX, the joint venture with US-based data center solutions provider EdgeConneX, will develop renewable energy-powered data centers with up to 1 GW of power demand in India over the next decade.From pv magazine India India's Adani Enterprises and US-based data center operator EdgeConneX today announced a 50-50 joint venture to build a green data center platform in India. The JV will build a network of hyperscale data centers, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad. Development and construction at these sites have already begun. The partnership will leverage Adani's ...

