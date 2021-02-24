Nexen Tire Czech Republic plant hails first OE tire supply

Nexen Tire's Žatec plant in the Czech Republic has started to supply OE tires for the first time



N'FERA Primus OE supply to Hyundai Tucson

Marks milestone for Nexen Tire's European production since plant opened in 2019



SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it has started supplying Original Equipment (OE) tires since January for the first time from its European manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic, the first recipient being the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson.

Nexen Tire's Czech manufacturing plant located in Žatec has seen operations stabilize despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the supply of N'FERA Primus as OE tires marks a historic milestone since the plant's opening in 2019.

N'FERA Primus is a premium ultra-high-performance tire that boasts outstanding braking performance, excellent drainage, and advanced handling to present a stable driving experience.

Nexen Tire has been supplying OE tires to global automakers since 2012, including Volkswagen last year and Audi and other top-tier carmakers this year.

The company's plant in Žatec is strategically located in the heart of Europe, allowing it to meet rising demands in the region. It also gives the company access to around 30 carmakers located within a 400 km radius.

With the stabilization of its European production, Nexen Tire will continue to increase its presence in the market by expanding the supply of OE tires for new cars.

The N'FERA Primus will be fitted in sizes 215/65R17, 235/55R18, and 235/50R19 to the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson sold in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2d301bf-69ae-443c-a2b3-34cddbd068e4