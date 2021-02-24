Anzeige
WKN: A14TU2 ISIN: SE0007074844 
GlobeNewswire
24.02.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (56/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB
with effect from 2021-02-25. Last day of trading is set to 2023-08-15. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842295
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
