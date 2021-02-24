Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
24.02.2021 | 11:04
G21 announces the FDA Clearance of SpaceFlex Shoulder: The unique complete line of Custom Modular Spacers available worldwide

SAN POSSIDONIO, Italy, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G21 S.r.l., a bone cement manufacturer company, is pleased to announce the clearance of SpaceFlex Shoulder as a completion of its existing Spaceflex line: Hip and Knee.

"The achievement of this result for G21 S.r.l. means being able to offer a dedicated treatment of each infected joint," says Filippo Foroni, Executive Vice President of G21 S.r.l. "Since we set up the company in 2009, we are committed to provide our patients with better health conditions. The addition of SpaceFlex Shoulder to our product portfolio represents a user-friendly solution for complex issues."

About G21 S.r.l.

G21 S.r.l. offers a range of products for both orthopedics and minimally invasive spine surgery. G21 S.r.l. provides bone cement for orthopedics with different levels of viscosity for the making of temporary prothesis for the treatment of infections and septic revisions. G21 S.r.l. supplies bone cement for vertebral consolidation for the performing of minimally invasive spine surgeries such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures.

SpaceFlex Shoulder is officially available on the US Market.

The company's website for new releases and further information is www.g-21.it

https://www.linkedin.com/company/g21-srl

G21 Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442833/G21_SpaceFlex_Shoulder.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442832/G21_Logo.jpg

