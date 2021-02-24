Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notice of Scheme Conditions Effective Date

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 February2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "PDL" or the "Company" or, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Scheme of Arrangement of Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc

Notice of Scheme Conditions Effective Date

Further to the Company's previous announcements in relation to the Restructuring, the Company is pleased to announce that the Scheme Conditions Effective Date has occurred.

Accordingly, implementation of the Restructuring has commenced and it is expected that the Restructuring Effective Date will occur on Wednesday 10 March 2021.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the explanatory statement dispatched to Scheme Creditors on 10 December 2020.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Des Kilalea investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Marianna Bowes

Rothschild & Co

Giles Douglas giles.douglas@rothschildandco.com

Glen Cronin glen.cronin@rothschildandco.com

Mahir Quraishi mahir.quraishi@rothschildandco.com

Lucid Issuer Services Limited Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Oliver Slyfield petradiamonds@lucid-is.com

David Shilson

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company's US$650 million loan notes due in 2022, currently subject to restructuring, are listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com .

