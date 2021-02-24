Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 
Frankfurt
24.02.21
09:12 Uhr
0,612 Euro
-0,024
-3,77 %
GlobeNewswire
24.02.2021 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Alligator Bioscience AB (26/21)

The paid subscription shares in Alligator Bioscience AB will be delisted. Last
trading day for ATORX BTA will be on February 26, 2021. 

Instrument:    Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:    ATORX BTA               
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015346408            
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  213320                  
---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
