Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Alligator Bioscience AB (26/21)

The paid subscription shares in Alligator Bioscience AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ATORX BTA will be on February 26, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ATORX BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346408 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213320 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB