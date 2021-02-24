Nasdaq Stockholm AB: TagMaster AB will move from First North Growth Market to First North Premier Growth Market (71/21)

As from March 1, 2021, TagMaster AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name TAGM B --------------------------- ISIN code SE0000514408 --------------------------- Order book ID 31153 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.