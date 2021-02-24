Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9SJ ISIN: SE0000514408 Ticker-Symbol: 2I4 
Frankfurt
24.02.21
08:02 Uhr
0,074 Euro
+0,000
+0,27 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAGMASTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAGMASTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.02.2021 | 12:17
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: TagMaster AB will move from First North Growth Market to First North Premier Growth Market (71/21)

As from March 1, 2021, TagMaster AB will be traded on First North Premier
Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes
or order book IDs, see below: 


Short name     TAGM B      
---------------------------
ISIN code      SE0000514408
---------------------------
Order book ID  31153       
---------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
TAGMASTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.