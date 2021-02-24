Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") is pleased to announce the addition of a new, large lithium project comprised of four mineral rights with an aggregate of 17,207 acres. This project is located in a new lithium frontier in Brazil, outside of Minas Gerais. Brazil Minerals is unaware of any other company with a simultaneous presence in both of these two hard-rock lithium zones, northern Minas Gerais and the one announced here.

Areli Nogueira, the Company's VP of Mineral Exploration, added: "There are not enough hard-rock lithium reserves identified worldwide for the incoming demand. We view this new project as highly strategic given that the formations observed have excellent geological and mineralogical characteristics."

Marc Fogassa, CEO of the Company, commented: "I am very pleased with today's announcement. My job is none other than to build a profitable, billion-dollar market capitalization company over time. A possible way to achieve this goal is to have 100%-ownership of multiple high-potential projects in sought-after minerals (e.g., hard-rock lithium) and successfully develop a number of them into revenue-producing mines. Today, Brazil Minerals and its two main subsidiaries, Apollo Resources and Jupiter Gold, are expecting to have four mines opening between 2021 and 2023."

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is focused on strategic minerals for the Green Energy Revolution with 100%-owned projects in hard-rock lithium, rare earths, and titanium. Additionally, Brazil Minerals has interests in iron through a 60.2% ownership in Apollo Resources Corporation and in gold through a 30.0% ownership in Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF). Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

