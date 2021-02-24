Data from the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej shows that the increasing number of grid-connection approvals may result in another record year for PV in the country in 2021.The Polish research institute, Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO), has revealed that PV projects with a combined capacity of 4.4 GW secured preliminary grid-connection approval last year. Around 1.8 GW of the total capacity was approved in the fourth quarter alone, while in the first three quarters of the year the newly approved capacity was 641, 838, and 1,174 MW, respectively. "The preliminary grid-connection approvals ...

