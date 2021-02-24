Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Systems Channel Partner Orders 5 SmartGATE Systems

Order Follows Recent SmartGATE Insights Engagements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced 5 new SmartGATE Platform orders through channel sales partner, Haven Consultants International ("Haven"). The order comes shortly after Haven ordered 29 SmartGATE Insights study services in late 2020. With over 20 Insights engagements still in progress, the early conversion to full platform sale results is very promising. This recent order is a testament to the SmartGATE Insights service accelerating SmartGATE Platform sales.

"Legend's SmartGATE Platform is a revolutionary way to enhance a building's resiliency that pays for itself through energy savings," said Michael Parry, President of Haven. "The Power Impact Report, provided as part of an Insights engagement, is critical as it delivers non-technical explanations of the negative financial effects being suffered in single buildings and entire portfolios and how they are solved by the SmartGATE Platform. Having the SmartGATE Platform then mitigate the risks and costs discovered during the Insights engagement while saving energy is game changing. We are still collecting data and presenting the findings for many more buildings in our recent order for 29 Insights engagements we are confident that Haven can solve these previously invisible challenges for our customers leveraging SmartGATE."

"These sales continue to validate our strategy of empowering partners with the ability to generate Power Impact Reports," said Legend Power Systems CEO Randy Buchamer. "For the first time, our partners can quantify energy impact and risk for their customers and make fact-based business cases on how Legend's SmartGATE Platform can mitigate excessive costs, operational risks, and improve tenant satisfaction. We are encouraged by the traction Power Impact Reports have gained across all of our verticals and are optimistic about the growth in our sales pipeline prospects."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

