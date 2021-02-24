Prophecy.io Launches Low Code Data Engineering SaaS Platform for Spark with $6M Investment

Platform Combines Visual Drag-and-Drop Development of Data Pipelines with Agile Software Development Practices

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Low code products have been growing in popularity in the face of a severe shortage of skilled engineers. They are democratizing and accelerating the software product development from applications to websites.

Today, Prophecy.io announces the rollout of the new SaaS version of its unique low code data engineering platform, the only solution designed for data practitioners. Prophecy helps businesses accelerate the development and deployment of data pipelines so that massive incoming data streams can be prepared for analytics and machine learning.

Backed with a $6 million investment from SignalFire and an investment from Ross Mason, founder of Mulesoft (acquired by Salesforce for $6.5 billion in 2018), Prophecy already has several Fortune 500 customers for its enterprise product.

"The Prophecy SaaS version will enable even small teams and organizations to be incredibly productive. For the first time they don't have to spend time on coding and putting open source technologies together, they can instead focus on rapidly adding business value," said Raj Bains, CEO, Prophecy.

Prophecy delivers a uniquely two-way interoperable product, i.e. the changes made in the visual drag-and-drop editor are visible in the code editor, and vice-versa. It combines visual drag and drop development with agile software practices including code on git, tests, continuous integration, and deployment to production. Prophecy also provides column-level lineage that enables users to track every value from the source systems all the way to final analytics.

The new SaaS product is free for up to three users. While the Enterprise product works with all the major Spark distributions in multiple clouds and on-premises, the SaaS version will launch initially on Databricks (AWS, Azure, and GCP clouds), and later will be expanded to other Spark providers.

Prophecy provides a smart solution to the long-standing problem of the lack of available Spark coder talent. The generated code is all based on Spark (for batch and streaming dataflows) and Airflow (for scheduling), avoiding the lock-in of proprietary formats. The intuitive and easy to use interface means any data practitioner can use Prophecy to develop and deploy data pipelines rapidly.

As organizations move to the cloud and rely on open-source technologies such as Apache Spark and Apache Airflow, Prophecy enables these companies to access a much larger pool of data practitioners who can now succeed with these technologies using a simple visual interface. Prophecy produces high-quality code that gives the visual developers parity with coders.

Ross Mason of Dig Ventures commented, "As Enterprises of all sizes gear up to manage increasingly complex data coming from the full range of operational systems (such as credit card swipes, ERP systems, airline bookings, IoT) in the cloud, Prophecy helps accelerate the digital transformation of these enterprises. Prophecy's unique low code approach enables enterprises to succeed with their current workforce."

Prophecy Features:

Visual or Code development of Spark workflows

Test development including unit and data quality tests

Agile practices - Git integration, CI, CD

Scheduling - run workflows in production

Governance including column-level lineage

Conversion from legacy ETL products to Spark code

About Prophecy.io

Prophecy.io is the only low-code data engineering platform. Prophecy democratizes the development and deployment of high-quality data pipelines, uniquely combining visual development with agile software engineering best practices. The developed code is open source and is targeted at Apache Spark & Apache Airflow. Prophecy is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.prophecy.io.

