Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" ("Real Luck Group" or the "Group"), a provider of legal, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce CEO Quentin Martin's intention to attend the following investor conferences:

Proactive Proactive One2One Virtual Forum - February 25

Fourth Annual Gravitas Growth Conference - March 4

Ideas that Move Capital: Esports Investor Day - March 25

Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference - March 30 to April 1

Sidoti Microcap Conference - May 20

"We have been a public company for a little over two months and already celebrated many milestones, including product development, key personnel hires, and an oversubscribed C$15 million financing," said Real Luck Group CEO Quentin Martin. "This promises to be a fascinating year for Canadian companies in the esports and sports betting space, and we're excited to highlight how Luckbox is perfectly positioned at the forefront of the sector. We look forward to sharing our story with new and existing investors and highlighting our recent developments, opportunities and future growth plans."

Mr. Martin will be joined at the conferences by a representative from Sophic Capital, the Company's Investor Relations advisers. To find out more or to arrange a meeting, please contact Nikhil Thadani, Vice President, Capital Markets Advisory at Sophic Capital, via email at nik@sophiccapital.com or call (647) 670-2882

The latest Luckbox investor presentation deck can be downloaded here.

Change of Auditor

The Company has also announced that it has changed auditors from Manning Elliot LLP ("Manning Elliot") to Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Baker Tilly"), effective February 12, 2021.

At the request of the Company, Manning Elliot has resigned as of the effective date of February 12, 2021. Baker Tilly has been appointed as the successor auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor on SEDAR together with letters from both Manning Elliot and Baker Tilly, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) between Manning Elliot and the Company.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and Business to Business (B2B) esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

