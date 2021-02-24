Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Moment Group AB (27/21)

With effect from February 25, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 08, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MOMENT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015658083 Order book ID: 218328 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 25, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Moment Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MOMENT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015658091 Order book ID: 218329 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB