Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X926 ISIN: SE0000680902 Ticker-Symbol: 2E1 
Frankfurt
24.02.21
08:02 Uhr
0,256 Euro
-0,027
-9,54 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOMENT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOMENT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.02.2021 | 13:29
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Moment Group AB (27/21)

With effect from February 25, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 08, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      MOMENT TR                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015658083                            
Order book ID:   218328                                  
Market Segment:  OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                

With effect from February 25, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Moment
Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      MOMENT BTA                              
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015658091                            
Order book ID:   218329                                  
Market Segment:  OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MOMENT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.