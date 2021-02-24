Phelps Brand, a global swim brand offering best-in-class, innovative swim products, today announcedthe launch of a collection inspired by World Champion swimmer Penny Oleksiak. The new collection features special design elements that embody the Phelps Brand global ambassador's character and personality.

"I love being a part of the Phelps Brand team and I jumped at the chance to help create new designs around the products I'm already using," said Oleksiak. "I want swimmers to feel good and look good while they're training for their goals."

The new collection is influenced by Penny's personality and dedication to increasing participation in the sport, infusing pops of color and unique graphics to invoke feelings of fun and playfulness. The exclusive Penny Oleksiak collection begins to roll out this month with two products available to consumers worldwide so far. The initial product offering includes Xceed goggles that feature unique pink titanium lenses specially designed for training and racing as well as a Sakura swimsuit decorated with delicate Japanese cherry blossoms, known as a symbol for new beginnings.

"This special line was created to capture Penny's fun, youthful spirit," said Jessica Fitzsimon, Global Brand Director for Phelps Brand and Aqua Sphere. "We're excited to redefine our top-of-the-line products with new designs that continue to celebrate the sport of swimming."

Oleksiak was added to the Phelps Brand roster of global ambassadors in 2020. As part of the Phelps Team Oleksiak trains and competes utilizing the industry-leading range of products from training equipment to performance swimsuits. A four-time Olympic medalist and six-time World Championship medalist, Oleksiak is a force on Team Canada. As Canada's youngest Olympic gold medalist, she holds the nation's record for most Olympic medals at a single summer Games. In her short career she has become known for her exciting come from behind victories, winning four Olympic and six World medals. She currently holds the Olympic Record for the 100 Freestyle.

Made in Italy with Aqua Sphere technology, Phelps Brand develops a technologically advanced range of products from training equipment to performance swimsuits for competitive swimmers under the direction of Michael Phelps and Hall of Fame coach Bob Bowman.

