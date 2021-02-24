Devo Technology Unveils New Global Partner Program; Industry-Leading Partners Include Optiv, Novacoast, OpenText, CRITICALSTART

Devo Drive Program Brings Innovative Security Solutions to Partners as Demand Surges for Cloud-Native, Logging and Security Analytics Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021partner program for resellers, MSSPs, and global systems integrators. Devo Drive empowers partners with the speed and scalability of the Devo platform and applications to help security and IT customers accelerate the shift to cloud and release the full potential of their data. Together, Devo and its partners provide data logging and security information and event managementaccelerating time to value for their customers.



"Devo Drive enables partners to leverage the benefits of the industry's premier platform for security operations and quickly maximize customer value," said Gary Pelczar, vice president of business development at Devo. "Devo is gaining tremendous traction in the market as enterprises move beyond the constraints of legacy SIEMs that have long restricted their performance and ability to scale. The best way to meet this growing market demand is to extend our reach through a network of partners that offer services dedicated to security. Devo Drive will help partners amplify their role as trusted advisors to their enterprise customers."

The pace of digital transformation, accelerated further by the challenges of the pandemic, requires greater levels of automation and advanced analytics for enterprises to counter an ever-expanding threat landscape. For partners looking to augment their security portfolio with SIEM, Devo Security Operations offers new revenue opportunities. Partners seeking alternative solutions for clients frustrated with the deficiencies of their legacy SIEM solutions, can update their existing security portfolio with a solution that scales to meet the current data and security requirements at a much more competitive TCO.

Partners Bringing the Benefits of Devo to Their Clients

"Optiv's end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities help organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes," said Todd Weber, CTO, Optiv. "Adding the Devo cloud-native security analytics platform to our portfolio is an ideal fit with our mission of modernizing cybersecurity. Devo's speed, scale and clarity enable our clients to gain the full potential of their data, maximizing outcomes and driving better business value."

"Devo's cloud-native architecture allows the Novacoast SOC team to spend less time managing SIEM tools, and instead focusing on what is important: building out use cases, assessing threats, and taking action," said Graham Guletz, director of security services, Novacoast. "The unique 400-day hot data default retention period allows our analysts to utilize Devo's efficient indexing and searching capabilities to quickly investigate threats across massive data sets, including historical searches of new emerging threats for our customers."

"With Devo's multitenant, cloud-native SIEM, OpenText can support each of our clients using a single infrastructure, allowing us to share licensing, infrastructure, and management costs across clients, while still maintaining data isolation," said Kevin Golas, global head of cyber security services, OpenText. "The advantages are huge for managed security service providers: Faster deployment at lower cost, reduced management and overhead, repeatable, technology-agnostic solutions that fulfill clients' requirements, regardless of technology stack, tools or data formats, and shorter MTTR. In short, more cost-effective solutions we can deliver more quickly-the perfect combination for our clients."

"The combination of CRITICALSTART's best-in class managed detection and response (MDR) service with Devo's cloud-native SIEM provides a proven and tested comprehensive coverage solution that immediately strengthens the security posture of our MDR users, providing them with comprehensive coverage, detection, and response across their entire enterprise," said Rob Davis, CRITICALSTART founder and CEO. "CRITICALSTART's MDR with managed SIEM powered by Devo provides an end-to-end security solution with an efficient cloud-native functionality that enriches security data, and is managed by a round-the-clock SOC, which reduces the total cost of ownership. This reduced lift on users' resources means they don't have to choose between Endpoint Security, SIEM, and breaking the bank. Now, they can have it all."

Frictionless Program Makes it Easy to Succeed

The Devo Drive partner program consists of three tiers-Silver, Gold and Platinum. The program offers competitive partner discounts and margins and protected deal registration. Partner onboarding includes enablement, sales training, technical training, and joint marketing, as well as pre-sales support from Devo solutions architects to help ensure customer success.

The Devo platform is ideal for Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 enterprises across all industry verticals, including military, financial services, telecommunications, and retail. Devo's cloud-based SIEM provides cost control through its straightforward SaaS-based pricing model that only charges on data ingest, based on a monthly average, with 400 days of always-hot storage standard. Devo offers quicker start-up time, flexibility to respond to changing computing needs by scaling up without further investment in infrastructure, and lower TCO.

About Devo

Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, enables security and operations teams to realize the full potential of all their data to empower bold, confident action when it matters most. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .

