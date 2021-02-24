Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, today announced that Josh Disbrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at three upcoming investor conferences in March:

Cowen 41 st Annual Healthcare Conference : A live virtual presentation will occur on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

: A live virtual presentation will occur on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. ET. H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference: A live virtual presentation will occur on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

These presentations will be available on the Investors section of Aytu Bioscience's website at aytubio.com.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. Aytu currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The portfolio includes Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), ZolpiMist®, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup, Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu also distributes a COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test and a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. These tests are used separately in the rapid, qualitative diagnostic assessment of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Additionally, Aytu has licensed worldwide rights to develop the Healight technology platform. Healight is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Aytu operates a consumer health subsidiary, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus"), a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes numerous novel consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness, respiratory health, and general wellness. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating Rx and consumer health products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any statements regarding the potential merger with Neos Therapeutics and any economic benefits of such potential merger, any cost savings or synergies that may result from any potential merger with Neos Therapeutics, the potential growth of and future products developed by the combined company in the event the potential merger with Neos Therapeutics is approved, the ability of Aytu and Neos Therapeutics to close the potential merger, the results of the Healight clinical studies, the outcomes of discussions relating to Healight with regulators including the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the commercial plans involving Healight, and other forward-looking aspects related to the Healight program. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: our future financial results, the results of the Healight clinical program and outcomes of regulatory discussions, failure to obtain the required votes of Neos' shareholders or Aytu's shareholders to approve the recently announced Neos merger transaction and related matters, the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction, the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Aytu and Neos, the effects of the business combination of Aytu and Neos, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected, regulatory approval of the transaction, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining reimbursement by third-party payors, the potential future commercialization of the combined company's product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of the combined company's ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of the combined company's future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, the combined company's anticipated future cash position and future events under current and potential future collaboration, the regulatory and commercial risks associated with the Company's distributed COVID-19 rapid tests, the accuracy of the COVID-19 rapid tests as compared to other COVID-19 tests, market acceptance of the tests, the ability to obtain FDA approval or authorization for the tests, our ability to obtain sufficient tests to meet consumer demand, if any, the manufacturers' ability to scale up manufacturing to meet customer demand, if any, reputation risks if the tests are not as effective as anticipated, and that the current regulatory environment continues to permit the sale of the tests.

Contact:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioScience, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631525/Aytu-BioScience-to-Present-at-Upcoming-March-Investor-Conferences