Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces New Network System Installations in Georgia & Florida Markets

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that it has commenced with installation of an additional network system in South Georgia.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

J. Michael Heil, CEO, states "The Company has made it its absolute focus to continue the expansion of our network of ad insertion systems into markets that present the best possible opportunities for continuing and accelerated sales growth. Our particular emphasis is on markets that we expect to experience the greatest sales growth over the next five years. For a variety of reasons, Georgia and Florida have evolved as states with markets that are likely to provide extraordinary expansion and sales growth. The network system we are currently installing, covers southern Georgia and includes sections of the Jacksonville, Florida DMA. With this installation, we will increase our subscriber reach in Georgia by more than thirteen percent."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

