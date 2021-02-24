LevelUP Consulting Group: LevelUP, SecZetta, and RiskRecon Announce New Total TPRM Offering in Third-Party Risk Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / LevelUP Consulting Group, a leading provider of professional services for managing risk, today announced a new Total Third-Party Risk Management (Total TPRMTM) solution offering in partnership with SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity risk solutions, and RiskRecon, a leading cybersecurity risk intelligence platform. Together, LevelUP, SecZetta, and RiskRecon provide a comprehensive outsourced service that manages third-party risk while offloading our clients' risk management activities, from time-consuming initial screening through management of non-employee identities.

As a result of ongoing digital and operational transformation, organizations are expected to innovate faster while delivering greater levels of customer satisfaction. To accomplish this, they are relying on non-employee service providers (including vendors, partners, contractors, freelancers, and even bots) that access critical data and infrastructure. However, these non-employee populations present unique risks and many organizations lack appropriate processes and technology to effectively onboard, assess risk, and manage non-employee identities in their environment throughout the vendor management lifecycle.

"A growing reliance on third-party identities is one of the most important but overlooked business enablers and sources of risk. TPRM programs are evolving and are no longer limited to insights gained from risk assessment questionnaires, but also understanding the hidden risks associated with the identities these vendors assume within your environment. Our Total TPRMTM methodology allows our clients to outsource time-consuming TPRM activities to a subject matter expert while incorporating best-in-class technologies to assess risk at those vendor organizations and manage the associated non-employee identities," said Colin Brown, director at LevelUP Consulting Group. "We are pleased to support our clients in their efforts to implement a leading-edge TPRM program that leverages the SecZetta and RiskRecon platforms to deliver actionable insights into their risk and identity management programs."

"LevelUP is well-known for its subject matter expertise across a broad range of risk management domains including privacy, cybersecurity, and data governance," said Jeremy Rohrs, senior vice president of sales and business development, SecZetta. "Their proven risk methodologies and global footprint combined with SecZetta's third-party identity risk solution will empower customers to safely and efficiently deploy business strategies that utilize third-party users. We're excited to be part of a comprehensive solution for third-party risk that brings a level of granularity unseen in most off-the-shelf solutions."

"Over the past few years, RiskRecon has been expanding our partner program with select consulting firms focused on helping their clients reduce risk associated with their third-party vendors, and we are thrilled to announce that with LevelUP, we have found the right partner," explains Jon Whitlock, Director of Partnerships at RiskRecon. "The partnership will give us the ability to expand our presence together and better serve organizations by combining our best-in-class third-party cybersecurity risk management platform and continued product advancements with LevelUP's unique Total TPRMTM services."

About LevelUP

LevelUP Consulting Group is a leading professional services provider focused on assisting organizations with evaluating, building, enhancing, and maintaining their risk management and compliance programs. Our team of subject matter experts provides specialized consulting services combined with technology subject matter expertise that help clients manage risks in an efficient and scalable manner. LevelUP works with clients ranging from startup organizations to the Fortune 500 in all industries across the United States, Canada, and EMEA. For more information about LevelUP Consulting Group, please visit https://levelupconsult.com/.

About SecZetta

SecZetta is the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions. Our solutions enable organizations to execute risk-based identity access and lifecycle strategies for diverse non-employee populations. Because the solution suite is purpose-built, it is uniquely able to manage the complex relationships organizations have with non-employees in a single, easy-to-use application that simultaneously helps facilitate commercial initiatives, support regulatory compliance, and reduce third-party risk. For more information about SecZetta, please visit https://seczetta.com/

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous security monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match an organization's risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world's easiest path to understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk, enabling security and risk teams to efficiently build scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes. For more information about RiskRecon, please visit https://riskrecon.com/

Connect to Learn More

LevelUP, SecZetta, and RiskRecon will host a webinar on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to discuss the components of a TotalTPRMTM program and strategies for modernizing TPRM in your organization. Register at https://levelupconsult.com/total-tprm-webinar.

LevelUP Contact: Ashley Smith

Email: ashley.smith@leveluphcs.com

Phone: 434-960-7202

