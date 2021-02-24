Slate of Legendary Leaders Will Accelerate LIVEKINDLY Collective's Mission to Make Plant-Based Living the New Norm

LIVEKINDLY Collective, a collection of heritage and start-up brands on track to become one of the world's largest plant-based food companies, today announced the appointments of the following members to its Board of Directors, effective January 15, 2021:

Suzy Amis Cameron, an environmental leader, business pioneer and author

Barbara Kux, a longstanding director with international and executive experience

Shujun Li, a veteran investor focused on growth in China

Paul Polman, an advocate for businesses to tackle climate change and former CEO of Unilever

Walter Robb, a longtime entrepreneur and former co-CEO of Whole Foods

Gaby Sulzberger, an investor, longstanding director and philanthropist

"Our new directors have built extraordinary careers leading and transforming businesses, pioneering disruption in plant-based food, and moving the world forward on climate policy," said Roger Lienhard, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blue Horizon Group and LIVEKINDLY Collective's founder. "Their passion, expertise and wisdom will help us realize the enormous opportunity we have to revolutionize the global production of proteins and lead the movement to embrace a plant-based life."

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded to accelerate the transformation of the global food industry into a healthier, sustainable, kinder food system, accessible to all. Through its purpose-driven business model that brings together global business leaders and entrepreneurs, it is the only plant-based company to own and operate across the entire value chain, from seed to fork. In 2020, LIVEKINDLY Collective raised $335 million, becoming one of the highest funded and fastest growing plant-based food companies globally.

"By adding Suzy, Barbara, Shujun, Paul, Walter and Gaby to our Board of Directors, we are ensuring that our mission is supported through best practices in governance and corporate stewardship," said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective. "Our unique model puts us in partnership with the most visionary and innovative companies in the world, and the depth of their experience in sustainability, plant-protein and long-term disruptive growth will accelerate the impact of our collective work."

Continuing members of LIVEKINDLY Collective's Board of Directors include Roger Lienhard, Kees Kruythoff, Björn Witte, Chris Kerr and Marcus Keitzer.

Suzy Amis Cameron

A noted environmental leader, business pioneer and author, Suzy Amis Cameron is the author of The OMD Plan: Swap One Meal a Day to Save your Health and Save the Planet and Founder of the OMD Movement, an advocacy group dedicated to transforming eating habits and expanding access to climate-friendly food for all. In 2005, she co-founded MUSE School CA, the first school in the country to be 100% solar powered, zero waste, and with a 100% organic, plant-based lunch program. Amis Cameron currently serves on the Mission Board for IMAGINE and co-founded the plant-based ventures, Verdient Foods, Cameron Family Farms, Food Forest Organics and Plant Power Task Force, with her husband, James Cameron. In 2009, she launched Red Carpet Green Dress, a global sustainable fashion campaign, and she executive produced The Game Changers, a documentary on world-class plant-based athletes.

Barbara Kux

Barbara Kux currently sits on the boards of Henkel, Firmenich and Grosvenor Group in London. In 2016, the EU Commission nominated her to the High-Level Panel for Decarbonisation, and at INSEAD she is a member of the Advisory Council and acted as Director in Residence for Corporate Governance. From 2008 until 2013, Kux was a member of the Managing Board of Siemens, the first woman in the 160-year history of the company. In her respective tenures at Siemens and Royal Philips, she significantly grew their global green businesses and supply chain management, oversaw digital transformation, and helped both companies reach top positions in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. As a member of the SDSN Leadership Council for the United Nations, she contributed to the definition of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In the 1990s, Kux led Nestlé in the emerging markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

Shujun Li

Shujun Li is Founder and Managing Partner of Trustbridge Partners, a private equity fund focused on making growth capital investments in China-based companies. Before founding Trustbridge Partners in 2006, he was CFO and held other senior management positions at Shanda Online Games, a leading online game distributor and developer in China, between 2002-2006. Before joining Shanda in 2002, he also worked for China Southern Securities Company. Shujun Li holds a Master of Economics degree from Nan Kai University, Tianjin, China.

Paul Polman

Paul Polman is Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the social enterprise, IMAGINE, which mobilizes courageous business leaders to tackle climate change and global inequality. He is also Chair of The B Team, Saïd Business School and The Valuable 500, as well as Honorary Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce and Vice-Chair of the UN Global Compact. As CEO of Unilever for ten years, he demonstrated that a long-term, multi-stakeholder model goes hand-in-hand with excellent financial performance. He was a member of the UN Secretary General's High-Level Panel that developed the Sustainable Development Goals, and he continues to be an SDG Advocate who works across industries to deliver the 2030 development agenda.

Walter Robb

Walter Robb is a longtime entrepreneur, former Co-CEO of Whole Foods Market and currently sits on the company's board. He is a passionate advocate for greater food access in underserved communities and founded the Whole Kids Foundation during his tenure. In 2017, Robb transitioned his leadership focus to mentoring and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through the creation of Stonewall Robb Advisors. Robb is an Executive in Residence at S2G Ventures and serves on the boards for Union Square Hospitality Group, Aphria, Apeel Sciences and Hungry.

Gabrielle Sulzberger

Gaby Sulzberger is a strategic advisor to Two Sigma Impact, a private equity firm that combines active, principled ownership and data science, with the goal of achieving superior returns and positive social outcomes. Prior to joining Two Sigma Impact, Sulzberger was a General Partner of private equity fund Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners L.P. for 13 years. She previously served as Principal of several private equity funds over her 30-year career in financial services, as well as CFO of several public and private companies. Currently, she sits on the boards of MasterCard Incorporated, Brixmor Property Group Inc., Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. and several other private companies and philanthropic organizations. Sulzberger also served as Chairman of the Board and Audit Committee Chair of Whole Foods.

About LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. As a collective of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale because of its unique capabilities and purpose-driven mission to effect change through sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat and No Meat, LIVEKINDLY Collective is making plant-based living the new norm and providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. Furthermore, LIVEKINDLY Collective is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY.

