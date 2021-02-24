Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with Transak to power its fiat gateway to DeFi markets.

With the Transak partnership, Intellabridge customers will be able to onboard more customers from fiat to crypto and expand the Intellabridge DeFi footprint in more than 60 countries worldwide. Customers will be able to buy dozens of different DeFi tokens using a bank transfer or bank card with payment methods including Visa, Mastercard, SEPA and more. The partnership improves the accessibility to decentralised finance for mainstream users.

Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton, explains that "one of the biggest user pain points in DeFi is buying crypto currencies with fiat, and Transak helps reduce the barriers to DeFi markets. Fiat on-ramps will play an important role in the scaling and adoption of DeFi, and the partnership with Transak will help us to generate broader access to the Kash platform."

Transak CEO, Sami Start explains that "Transak is on a mission to make it easier to connect money and data to your blockchain wallet. We believe that the blockchain wallet will become a single sign-on for finance. Kind of like sign in with Google or Facebook, but with way more features. We are very pleased to partner with Intellabridge to help grow the adoption of the Kash DeFi platform."

About Transak

Transak is a single integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits and withdrawals from a global user base. It does this by aggregating fiat on-ramps from around the world and abstracting away the complexity of local compliance, payment methods, and operations. Transak is backed by Consensys. For more information, please visit https://transak.com.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions. For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

