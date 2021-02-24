ENDO Tokes #1 Product Offering

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products and the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line.

Online sales have increased 1200% over just a year ago. The increase in sales can be credited to expanded consumer offerings, an overall increase in internet sales caused by the Pandemic, national attention to the ENDO Brands product line and a huge increase in sales of the ENDO tokes cigarettes.

The ENDOTokes Difference

Our premium, organically grown, ENDO Tokes are high in CBD while containing less than 0.30% THC. They also contain no tobacco. ENDOTokes are everything you want but nothing you don't want. ENDO Tokes are our #1 selling product.





ENDO-On-The-Go

The trendy new popular Delta-8 enhancer is available for online purchases. Simply mix ENDO On-The-Go into your favorite drink! Or try one of our tasty flavors. Cannabis-Based mixers have been gaining popularity as consumers look to enhance cocktails. It will soon be available in CBD.

Available Now - D-8 ENDO On-The-Go products are now available for easy internet ordering.

Delta 8 - THC You Will Love

THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol has several unique analogs that determine the way the compound interacts with your body. Because of the unique properties of Delta-8 THC it can offer some surprising and enjoyable wellness benefits without delivering the psychoactive or "high" effects its sibling Delta 9 is known for. Because of this the rising star, Delta-8, is the THC analog that has been showing up in many health and wellness products recently.

In 2018 the Farm Bill was signed into law. That legislation states that all derivatives of hemp (cannabinoids, analogs, etc.) are completely legal in the United States as long as they do not contain more than .3% THC (Delta 9 THC to be specific).

"Online sales have increased a whopping 1200% over the same time last year. We apologize for the slight delay in shipping last week due to the winter storms in Texas. Orders are once again being fulfilled right away and customers can expect their product to be shipped within 72 hours from the time we receive the order." says Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands. "Thanks to a huge increase in sales Right on Brands is happy to announce we have retired some of the outstanding convertible debt notes. Our goal is to retire all convertible debt by summer 2021. Our auditors have informed us they have completed the 10K filing for the last fiscal year. There are a few small foot notes remaining so we can expect the 10K Annual Report to be posted within a very short time."

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right on Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of ENDO Brands, and Right on Brands.

