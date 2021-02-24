Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: Grand Capital Ventures Inc GRCV's Has Changed Its Name to Yuka Group Inc., (YUKA) and Has Done a Reverse Stock Split Effective February 24, 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") today announced that FINRA processed the reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2500. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective February 24, 2021. The new name Yuka Group Inc. is effective February 24, 2021 and the symbol will be (YUKA) effective after 20 business days.

"We are now able to execute our plans and our long-term goals to give shareholders the opportunity to grow with the company and potentially take the company to Nasdaq" said Meir Avitan President of Yuka Group, Inc. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company's common stock to ensure the Company regains full compliance with the OTC Markets share price listing rule and maintains its listing on the OTC Markets and to improve the marketability and liquidity of the Company's common stock.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ciy0_sGrfAc

CONTACT:

Yuka Group, Inc.

1815 NE 144th St.

North Miami, FL 33181

Office: 786-657-2446 | contact@yukaecom.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

