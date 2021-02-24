How Health Concerns Are Spurring Growth of Non-Dairy Creamer Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Consumers are opting for food items with clean labeling due to rising health-related issues. Thus, to create a good impression in the eyes of clients, non-dairy creamer companies provided certain statements, certifications, and labeling.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the non-dairy-creamer market that the market will record a CAGR of 5.8% in 2021. Demand for non-dairy creamer is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to the increased sales of clean label, non-dairy, nutritious food.

" non-dairy creamer manufacturers are launching innovative variations in terms of the base, type, and flavor. This is resulting in a variety of product offerings for consumers which is affecting their buying behavior. Thus consumers are shifting towards non-dairy creamer." says the FMI analyst.

Non-dairy creamer Market - Important Highlights

In terms of form, powder non-dairy creamer is the industry leader with a share of more than 50 percent in 2021

It is anticipated that, With more than 90 percent share in 2021, the organic non-dairy creamer will be the industry leader.

The original/unflavored non-dairy creamer is expected to have the largest consumer demand.

North America led by the US is estimated to dominate the market

Non-dairy creamer Market - Drivers

The number of customers suffering health conditions, such as lactose intolerance, is growing. This has inspired them to prefer non-dairy products, such as non-dairy creamers which are driving the growth of the market

Increasing preference towards products made from natural ingredients is boosting demand for non-dairy creamer.

Also, non-dairy creamer producers are developing creative variants in terms of foundation, type, and taste which is boosting the growth of the market

Non-dairy creamer Market - Restraints

High manufacturing costs remain to be a key constraint for the market.

The absence of proper knowledge among masses relating to its benefits is creating growth deterrents

COVID-19 Impact on Non-dairy creamer Market

The non-dairy creamer market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. With a shift in consumer preference increasingly focusing on cleaner ingredients, while the demand for healthy food is growing, the supply chains have been badly hit. however, the market is likely to set on the path of regaining as the economies of several nations start stabilizing.

Competitive Landscape

The non-dairy creamer market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. For instance, In June 2017, Innovative Food Processors, Inc., which manufactures agglomerated and microencapsulated food and dietary ingredients, was acquired by Balchem Corporation.

A few of the key companies functioning in the global market include Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Balchem Corporation, FrieslandCampina Kievit BV, Super Group Ltd., Shandong Tianjiao Biotech Co. Ltd., Preserved Food Specialty Co. Ltd., Rich Products Corporation, PT Santos Premium Krimer

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the non-dairy creamer market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (powder, liquid), flavor (Original/Unflavoured, French Vanilla, Chocolate, Coconut, Hazelnut, and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

