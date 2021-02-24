CRN Names Unified Office to Its 2021 MSP 500 List In the Pioneer 250 Category

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Unified Office, a leading managed services provider offering reliable, hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Unified Office to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 Category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

"We are honored to once again make CRN's MSP 500 list, this year in the Pioneer 250 category," said Ray Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Unified Office. "This award is a testament to the innovation that Unified Office brings to the marketplace. Unified Office helps channel partners offer their customers high quality, reliable VoIP services along with valuable differentiated products beyond voice, including real-time analytics, IoT, AI, and a host of other services."

Unified Office's own patented Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP ) OTT transmission technology eliminates dropped and clipped calls and choppy video without having to incur the expense of legacy T1 access lines and other legacy techniques. Unified Office helps channel partners digitally transform themselves and their customers so they can thrive in today's world of ever-accelerating change.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now? service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite and IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

