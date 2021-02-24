COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Hamburger Hochbahn € 500mn green 2031

Post-stabilisation notice

24 February 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hamburger Hochbahn AG

EUR 500 million Green Senior Unsecured Eurobond due 2031

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Hamburger Hochbahn AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2233088132 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.125% green, senior, unsecured due 24 February 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.