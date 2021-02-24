Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Chief Technology Officer to Speak at AM Industry Aerospace and Energy Summit

Sigma Labs to Sponsor Leading ASME Event with Focus on Improving Additive Manufacturing Quality and Economics

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced that it is a sponsor of the AM Industry Summit, to be held virtually on March 3-4, 2021. This year's event, powered by ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers), brings together the aerospace and energy industries with leading solution providers to share knowledge, connect with experts, and find ideas to accelerate their use of additive manufacturing.?

The AM Industry Summit connects engineering, manufacturing, product design and technology professionals across multiple industries resulting in meaningful connections, inspirational learning opportunities, and access to the latest developments in technology and innovation. Over 60 industry experts will present, and the event is anticipated to attract 30-plus solution provider sponsors and over 1000 attendees.

Darren Beckett, CTO of Sigma Labs, will present an information session 3:45 p.m. eastern time on March 3, titled Boosting Additive Manufacturing Quality, Economics and Efficiency with Monitoring and Alerts. Beckett's session will discuss the benefits of adopting melt pool monitoring technology that provides a clear view of in-process anomalies, as well as the diagnostic and alert tools to not only improve part performance metrics but also the efficiency and return on investment of the entire additive manufacturing process. Beckett will also share a review of an economics model for monitoring & diagnosis with realization of solid cumulative return on investment.

Mark Ruport, CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "We are very pleased to support the industry by sponsoring and speaking at the AM Industry Summit. It is another sign of our commitment to "radical collaboration" with all parts of the AM industry, in order to foster more rapid acceleration of this vital technology. It is gratifying to see ASME focus on Aerospace and Energy because they are two of the most important industry sectors."

About ASME

Our mission as an educational resource and vehicle for advancing engineering and manufacturing offers exhibitors and participants an event with credibility and a higher purpose. We created this unique experience to underline our commitment to advanced manufacturing and the professionals who are leading the way. As a non-profit organization with over 100,000 members in 150+ countries, our focus has always been establishing standards and certifying excellence, and convening and educating industry professionals through courses, publications and events. We are uniquely positioned to establish a more relevant event thanks to 140 years of dedication to the art, science and practice of multidisciplinary engineering and allied sciences.

About AM Industry Summit

The AM Industry Summit, powered by ASME, connects engineering, manufacturing, product design and technology professionals across multiple industries resulting in meaningful connections, inspirational learning opportunities, and access to the latest developments in technology and innovation. For more information, click here.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

