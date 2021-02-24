Experion Holdings Ltd.: Citizen Stash Cannabis Edibles Enters Largest Canadian Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and builder of premium cannabis brands including its sought after and popular brand Citizen Stash, announced today the launch of it's edible 5mg gummy into the Ontario Market.

Designed for the legal adult recreational market, Citizen Stash's gummy product line is already available in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta and is now launching into the largest Canadian market: Ontario. This edible product offering is a convenient two per pack, 5 mg THC vegan cannabis gummy and with this listing increases the company's total SKUs within the Ontario market to 9 Citizen Stash branded products.

The national expansion of the Citizen Stash branded cannabis edibles is targeted at increasing corporate revenues in the estimated C$2.7 billion cannabis 2.0 sector, with "gummies" being identified as the preferred edible format according to Deloitte's report: "Nurturing New Growth".

The expansion of Citizen Stash's edible lineup continues the company's strategy to pursue consumer driven growth opportunities to drive revenues at the retail level. The company's marketing strategy is to leverage the strength of its highly regarded premium Citizen Stash brand with new offerings that expands its presence on retail shelves across Canada.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Chief Executive Officer, commented "The cannabis derivative, added value market continues to be one of the fastest growing segments nationally and we are happy to see our edible now in the largest cannabis market in Canada. We are also encouraged to see increasing demand across Canada for Citizen Stash products. We pay close attention to the ever-evolving tastes of consumers across the country who are clearly looking for quality alternatives to smoking cannabis, so we see a tremendous opportunity to expand our offerings in the "edibles" product vertical. We are excited with the addition of our Citizen Stash edible and believe it will have substantial appeal for consumers nationally and a corresponding positive impact on our revenue growth going forward."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

