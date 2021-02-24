Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
24.02.21
13:05 Uhr
11,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

24-Feb-2021 / 16:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | February 24, 2021 
 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 24, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces 
the 4th coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. 
 
Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the 4thcoupon yield payment in the amount of 
423,800,000 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-02 series. 
 
Parameters of the bond issue: 
 
                               Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the 
                               BO-003P-02 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under 
                               the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 
Type of securities:            4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) 
                               RU000A1004G9 
 
Identification number of the 
securities issue and the date  4B02-02-60525-P-003P as of February 21, 2019 
of its assignment: 
Reporting (coupon) period      The fourth coupon period (25.08.2020-23.02.2021) 
which the yield is paid for: 
 
The total amount of the        423,800,000 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles 
interest to be paid against    excluding tax and other deductions 
bonds: 
 
 
The amount of the interest to  42.38 (Forty two rubles 38 kopecks) rubles per each bond 
be paid against one bond: 
The total number of bonds 
against which the yield is 
paid:                          10,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:         Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement 
 
The record date:               February 20, 2021 
 
The date of the obligation     February 24, 2021 
fulfillment: 
 
The total amount of the        Following the 4th coupon period the amount of 423,800,000.00 (Four hundred and twenty 
interest paid against bonds    three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other 
following the reporting        deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full. 
period: 
The number of bonds which were 10,000,000 bonds 
redeemed: 
                               Occurrence of the date of redemption according to the second part of the Bonds 
                               Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved 
Basis for bonds redemption:    by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of February 15, 2019 (Decision w/o No. as 
                               of February 15, 2019) 
 
 
The date of bonds redemption: 
                               February 24, 2021

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94239 
EQS News ID:    1170816 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
