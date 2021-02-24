DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds 24-Feb-2021 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release | Krasnodar | February 24, 2021 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds Krasnodar, Russia (February 24, 2021): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 4th coupon yield payment and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the 4thcoupon yield payment in the amount of 423,800,000 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003P-02 series. Parameters of the bond issue: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-02 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number Type of securities: 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1004G9 Identification number of the securities issue and the date 4B02-02-60525-P-003P as of February 21, 2019 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The fourth coupon period (25.08.2020-23.02.2021) which the yield is paid for: The total amount of the 423,800,000 (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles interest to be paid against excluding tax and other deductions bonds: The amount of the interest to 42.38 (Forty two rubles 38 kopecks) rubles per each bond be paid against one bond: The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: February 20, 2021 The date of the obligation February 24, 2021 fulfillment: The total amount of the Following the 4th coupon period the amount of 423,800,000.00 (Four hundred and twenty interest paid against bonds three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other following the reporting deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full. period: The number of bonds which were 10,000,000 bonds redeemed: Occurrence of the date of redemption according to the second part of the Bonds Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved Basis for bonds redemption: by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of February 15, 2019 (Decision w/o No. as of February 15, 2019) The date of bonds redemption: February 24, 2021

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

