Surging Nephrology Disorders Fuel Adoption of Serological Transplant Diagnostics: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published a report on the global serological transplant diagnostics market. According to the study, the market is expected to receive significant impetus in 2021 as organ transplantation procedures acquire momentum after a brief lull experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-term prospects appear modest, with Fact.MR projecting a CAGR of 2.5% through 2031.

Growth is majorly underpinned by increasing incidences of nephrology disorders. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study published in 2015, 1.2 million people succumbed to kidney failure, representing an increase of 32% since 2005. Furthermore, in 2010, approximately 2.3 to 7.1 million people died of end stage kidney disease, without access to chronic dialysis. In addition, kidney diseases compels high-income countries to allocate over 2-3% of annual healthcare budget for their treatment.

Attributed to the aforementioned statistics, prominent manufacturers are introducing a slew of innovative serological transplant diagnostics solutions. Bridge to Life, for instance, manufactures the Belzer UW Machine Perfusion Solution for in-vitro flushing and continuous hypothermic machine perfusion preservation of explanted kidneys. The solution consists of a potassium concentration equivalent to 25 mEq/L and sodium of 100 mEq/L. Similarly, Biolasol offers a solution comprising of dextran, anhydrous glucose and sodium citrate which supports the preservation of the functional integrity of kidneys, liver, pancreas and the heart.

"Prominent serological transplant diagnostics manufacturers and suppliers are foraying into emerging economies, particularly across the developing world, attributed to the increasing prevalence of nephrology and cardiac ailments, opening up significant revenue pools throughout the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market Study

Spurt in serological transplant reagents & testing kits sales to bolster market growth

By application, kidney and liver transplant operations are expected to fuel future sales

Hospitals to remain primary serological transplant diagnostics point-of-contact

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular ailments to augment serological transplant diagnostics uptake in the US

UK and Germany to receive tailwinds amid increasing number of kidney transplants to cure nephrology ailments

to receive tailwinds amid increasing number of kidney transplants to cure nephrology ailments Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders facilitating lung transplants across China , uplifting growth prospects

, uplifting growth prospects India to emerge as a highly lucrative market, attributed to the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases

Competitive Landscape

Prominent serological transplant diagnostics providers profiled by Fact.MR include Becton Dickinson & Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio Rad Laboratories, Agena Bioscience Inc., Avioq Inc., Bag Health Care GmbH, Immucor Inc., Siemens Healthineers and Produkte GmbH among others.

Manufacturers concentrate on offer treatment specific diagnostic services. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. released the LABScreen COVID Plus serological assay targeted towards transplant candidates and recipients for detecting presence of the novel coronavirus. The product represents a leading in-vitro diagnostic product.

Bio Rad Laboratories, a prominent clinical diagnostics solutions provider, offers the Open EIA Microplate Analysis System for serological transplants. These assays can be performed using manual, semi-automated or fully-automated instrument systems. The company also offers serology reagents for detecting the presence of Retrovirus HIV, Hepatitis A, B, C and D, specific IgM and IgG antibodies for determining infectious mononucleosis, pediatric diseases, prenatal and congenital diseases, STDs and febrile and tropical diseases among others.

Market players are also leveraging collaborative agreements to increase their penetration into potential markets. For instance, in 2018, Agena Bioscience Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Simcere Diagnostics (Simceredx), a subsidiary of SIMCERE Pharmaceutical Group, for the purpose of developing and commercializing companion diagnostics across China. This partnership was conducted with a view to expand pharmacological testing and support diagnostics for drug delivery pipelines.

More Insights on the Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global serological transplant diagnostics market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product (reagents & accessories, and systems), application (kidney transplantation, liver transplantation, heart transplantation, lung transplantation, and others), and distribution channel (hospitals, blood banks & transplant centres, donor registries & research laboratories), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which prominent manufacturers and suppliers operate in the global serological transplant diagnostics market?

Which is the primary application area for serological transplant diagnostics?

How will the global serological transplant diagnostics market expand through 2021?

How lucrative is the opportunity in the North American market?

Why are prominent serological diagnostic equipment suppliers eyeing India as a potential investment destination?

Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the cervical dysplasia diagnostics market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with cervical dysplasia diagnostics.

Diabetes Diagnostics Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the diabetes diagnostics market offers a 10-year forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the diabetes diagnostics market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Medical Suction Devices Market: A detailed assessment of the medical suction devices value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's extensive report. Projections for future growth have been elaborated upon, based on prominent potential across key geographies and major segments for the upcoming decade.

