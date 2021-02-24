Technology-Enabled, Premium Homeowners Insurer Openly Enters Indiana

Openly Races into the Hoosier State, Now Offering Comprehensive and Transparent Coverage Options in Indiana

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, today announced its entry into Indiana. Indiana homeowners now have access to Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage sold exclusively through Openly's network of independent agent partners, obtaining quotes in seconds.

Indiana, led by the strong growth trends in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, has seen 10%+ growth in home sales year over year. Driven by this growth, Openly looks to capitalize on Indiana's status as an ideal, untapped market for premium homeowners insurance. As more professionals and families learn about the Hoosier State and all it has to offer, Openly will proudly be there to protect their most valuable assets including their homes.

"Our goal with entering into Indiana is to identify the needs of the consumer, and match them with transparent and comprehensive homeowners coverage," said Ty Harris, Co-founder and CEO of Openly. "We couldn't be more excited to offer our product here. Following our Series B fundraising round, we are more equipped than ever before to bring better, tech-enabled products to our agents and homeowners in Indiana."

In addition to a surge in population growth, Indiana welcomes Openly as it continues to experience increased exposure to weather events. Indiana is one of the ten hardest-hit states in terms of tornado frequency and as of late has seen an increase in severe winter and spring weather trends. Openly's comprehensive coverage provides protection against these trends while also removing the uncertainty of whether a customer's home is fully protected. For agents, the Openly quoting platform allows more time to focus on customizing their customer's insurance needs to fit their unique financial situation.

"We are thrilled to offer independent agents and homeowners in Indiana our technology to get better, more comprehensive homeowners insurance coverage," said Matt Weilbut, Co-founder and CTO of Openly. "We are arming our agents in Indiana with the tools to create personalized quotes that address customer's needs in a fraction of the time."

Openly has seen rapid growth and adoption of its homeowners insurance product. Openly enters Indiana on the heels of announcing raising $40M in a Series B funding round, only 6-months following the Series A. With valued commitment from investors and increased adoption from independent agents, Openly can continue its expansion into future states including Massachusetts, Georgia, and South Carolina. Agents are already live on its platform in Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

