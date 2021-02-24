Video Platform Builds Authentic Experiences Between Talent, Hiring Managers and HR Teams

Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced its acquisition of Talentcube, an experience-driven video technology company based in Munich, Germany. Phenom's third acquisition in five months will accelerate the adoption of video for candidates, employees, recruiters and hiring managers, optimizing support of a post-COVID, remote workforce. The addition of Talentcube's technology advances Phenom's ability to provide seamless video functionality at every stage of the talent journey.

Phenom announced its acquisition of Talentcube.

This deal positions Phenom and Talentcube to transform how candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact throughout the hiring process from enabling candidates to create video-based resumes that replace archaic cover letters, to offering live and automated video interviews. Phenom's existing video capabilities now combine with ultra-efficient remote recruiting, resulting in a deeply personal platform.

Talentcube has spent the last five years refining easy-to-use desktop and mobile experiences for 120-plus customers. Talentcube's technology makes video more accessible for those with minimal or mobile data speeds, ensuring that all candidates get an equal opportunity to share their story and be considered.

"HR teams adopted video technology during the pandemic out of necessity, and moving forward, it will become a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining talent," said Mahe Bayireddi, co-founder and CEO of Phenom. "Talentcube's video platform inspires mutual trust throughout the talent lifecycle. Organizations can convey their mission through their employees' own voices, while job seekers can narrate their journey in a context that relates to recruiters and hiring managers. Stories resonate more deeply when we tell them face-to-face in real-time or through automated video prompts. Our acquisition of Talentcube will cultivate a stronger understanding between company and candidate."

"Phenom understands the immense role that video will play in the future of HR," said Sebastian Niewöhner, co-founder and CEO of Talentcube. "From the start, we were confident that Phenom would help us incorporate video into the entire talent journey. Their global reach will introduce our video-based experiences to communities and businesses where they can have the greatest impact."

By acquiring Talentcube, Phenom adds an office in Munich to complement its overseas headquarters in Rotterdam and European presence throughout Germany, France, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom with over 800 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com.

