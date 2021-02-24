Learning platform with the most in-demand skills to support students and teachers in Australia, U.S. and U.K.

Udemy, the world's largest destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that the recently launched LenovoEDU community by Lenovo will offer Udemy content and pathways to course recommendations for specific careers. Designed to inspire people to take education into their own hands, LenovoEDU is an online community that offers support and resources for college and career students, parents and guardians of K-12 students, and educators around the globe to optimize learning opportunities with a "self-serve" and "build your own curriculum" mindset.

"2020 brought record challenges to how students and teachers across the world access, consume and share e-learning resources," says Ajit Sivadasan, Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo.com at Lenovo. "At a time when education has undergone such historic shifts, it is now more important than ever that students can readily access the most in-demand skills to forge a long-lasting and successful career. That's why we're collaborating with Udemy to offer smarter online education for all through the LenovoEDU community."

In a global economy that's becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, the LenovoEDU community offers learners and educators a one-stop-shop to connect with peers. Members get access to curated educational video and expert blog content offering advice on teaching, learning and professional development to help teachers educate and students prepare for whatever comes next. To streamline access to the necessary skills to thrive in today's competitive economy, the LenovoEDU community offers its members Udemy's extensive library of over 155,000 courses taught by more than 70,000 real-world experts by topic and career path.

"Learning is more important than ever, and we want to make it as simple as possible for students and teachers to access, consume, and share educational resources around the globe," said Llibert Argerich, SVP of Marketing at Udemy. "At the core of our business, we help people do whatever comes next in their professional journeys and improve lives through learning. As such, we're thrilled to be a part of LenovoEDU to help more people more easily access necessary skills when they need it."

About Udemy

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the world's largest online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. Thirty-five million students are mastering new skills from 70,000 expert instructors teaching over 155,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 8,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Eighty percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Udemy for employee upskilling. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, and Benesse Holdings.

