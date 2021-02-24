How Advancements in Technology is Spurring Growth of Eye-Tracking System Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Market players are focusing on capacity expansion to attain a competitive edge

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / FMI states in its recent study on the eye-tracking systems market that the market will record an impressive CAGR of 26.6% through 2028. Demand for the eye-tracking system is anticipated to continue surging due to the recent advancements in The marketing and advertising industry

"The global Eye Tracking System market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The unique benefits offered by eye-tracking systems for consumer behavior research and academic & scientific research are driving the eye-tracking system market across the globe." says the FMI analyst.

Eye-tracking system Market - Important Highlights

During the forecast era, the demand for mobile eye tracking is projected to rise with the fastest CAGR.

During the estimated timeframe, according to application type, the eye-tracking market for assistive communication is expected to hold a dominant role

North America is expected to remain a prominent regional market for eye-tracking system

Eye-tracking system Market - Drivers

Increasing use in academic and science studies, to study how people communicate visually with the environment is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing popularity of The marketing and advertising industry is boosting the growth further

Favorable government policies and investments in the healthcare sector are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

Eye-tracking system Market - Restraints

Hindrance in the eye-tracking market supply chain due to COVID-19 is creating deterrents.

The Growth in the gesture recognition market is anticipated to be one of the key restraints for the eye-tracking systems market during the projected years.

COVID-19 Impact on eye-tracking system Market

During this time there has been a disruption in the supply and demand chain which has caused an impact on the revenue of the eye-tracking system in a negative way. However, this is estimated to be a temporary effect and the market is expected to have a turnaround. The pandemic has led to a decrease in the patient's flow in the hospitals, and doctor chambers. This has caused a reduction in the number of cardio surgeries and that in turn has affected the eye-tracking system market.

Competitive Landscape

The eye-tracking system market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. Some of the prominent players listed in the global Eye Tracking Device market analysis include Tobii AB, SR Research Ltd, LC Technologies, EyeTech Digital Devices, and Seeing Machines Ltd, among others. Big technology giants, such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Lenovo, HTC, and Google, have recently either bought or partnered with promising eye tracking device firms to access eye tracking system technology for use in their products.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the eye-tracking system market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on system orientation (Remote, Wearable), application(Assistive Communication, Marketing & Consumer Behavior Research, Medical Research & Healthcare, Smartphones, Gaming, and VR/AR, Automotive & Aviation) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

