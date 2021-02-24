FactMR: Emerging Economies to Provide Lucrative Expansion Opportunities for Suspended Scaffolding Manufacturers: Fact.MR

Presence of a large population base across key markets such as India and China are leading to an increase in the number of infrastructure projects execution, most notably in the housing and real estate segment.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR's suspended scaffolding market report expects a positive outlook for 2021 as compared to 2020. Recoveries resulting from resuming construction projects in the post-pandemic world is expected to buoy the market from its recessionary phase. Long-term outlook also appears positive, with several construction projects in the pipeline across key regions.

Opportunities are aplenty across the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China expected to emerge as lucrative construction hubs. As of 2020, the Indian real estate sector attracted US$ 5 billion in institutional investments and by 2025, the construction industry is likely to emerge as the 3rd largest industry globally, expected to grow at an annual growth rate exceeding 7%. Likewise, China is expected to yield credible gains in the future, with majority of infrastructure development directed towards shipping and logistics.

Hence, prominent manufacturers are increasing inroads across the aforementioned markets. Governments across both countries have introduced various business friendly policies and programs which have helped suspended scaffolding manufacturers deepen penetration across all regions.

"Increasing government regulations to ensure safety of construction workers is prompting suspended scaffolding manufacturers to introduce products with enhanced safety and compatibility features, with special emphasis on introducing lightweight construction material with exceptional performance," remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Suspended Scaffolding Market Study

By material, steel based suspended scaffolding materials to garner major market share

Demand is anticipated to remain especially strong across both commercial and residential construction sectors

By product type, two point suspended scaffolding systems to capture more than 40% market share in 2021

US to witness high adoption amid planned hydrocarbon exploration projects in the future

Increasing demand for residential housing to pivot sales across the UK

High electricity consumption to aggrandize scaffolding equipment sales across the German power generation industry

India and China to emerge as focal points for the Asia-Pacific market, owing to rising scope for infrastructure development

Suspended Scaffolding Market- Prominent Drivers

Exponential population increase is stimulating demand for infrastructure development, providing traction to suspended scaffolding market

A flourishing global tourism industry is facilitating construction of hotels, malls and other relevant infrastructure, leading to increased uptake

Manufacturers are specializing in lightweight construction, thus widening demand for scaffolding products made from wood and aluminium

Suspended Scaffolding Market- Key Restraints

Increased accident frequency due to presence of gaps between the scaffold and structure is limiting uptake

Preference for traditional scaffolding due to reduced costs is expected to hinder uptake of suspended scaffolds

Competitive Landscape

Prominent suspended scaffolding manufacturers operating in the global landscape include Layher, BrandSafway, FERI, ULMA Group, Altrad, Devco, MJ-Gerust, ADTO Group, KHK Scaffolding & Accessories, Youying Group, XMWY and Sunshine Enterprise among others.

Companies are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations with key partners to augment their market presence. For instance, in December 2020, BrandSafway announced the acquisition of the assets of Big City Access, with the objective of becoming one of the largest experienced premier commercial access provider across Texas, USA.

Beginning February 2021, the ULMA Construction Group is expected to provide its scaffolding materials to the D4R7 Bratislava arterial roadway project in Slovakia. The project involves the construction of a 27 km stretch on the D4 Motorway and 32 km of the R7 Expressway, as well as 14 intersections and over a 100 bridges.

More Valuable Insights on the Suspended scaffolding Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for suspended scaffolding. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for suspended scaffolding based on product (single point, two point, multi-point, multi-level, float type, catenary and others), material (steel, aluminum and wood), end use (construction, shipbuilding, power generation and others) across several major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factors are impacting global Suspended Scaffolding Market?

Who are the key players in suspended scaffolding market?

How global suspended scaffolding market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end-use and region?

Study of current issues with end users and opportunities for suspended scaffolding.

