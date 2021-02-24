Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, is pleased to announce that TMX Group has included the Company in its 2021 TSX Venture 50 list of the top 50 performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The ranking comprises the top 10 performing companies across five sectors, selected based on three equally weighted criteria - market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020. In 2020, UGE had a share price increase of almost 1,500% and a market cap increase of approximately 2,100% as the Company leveraged its build, own, operate project development model, as well as momentum in the solar sector, to almost quadruple its project development backlog.

"The TSX Venture Exchange has been a great platform for UGE International to operate and grow as a public entity, including the C$7 million bought deal financing that we closed last week," said UGE CEO Nick Blitterswyk. "Their capital markets support has allowed UGE to become a leading player in commercial and community solar, and we are honoured to be recognized for our ongoing efforts. On behalf of UGE International and our investors, we would like to thank TMX Group for our inclusion in the TSX Venture 50 list."

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and maximum long-term benefit. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact:

+1 917 720 5685

investors@ugei.com

