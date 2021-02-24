Dividend payable March 30

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per ordinary share, an increase of 4 percent over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005674/en/

Contacts:

Margaret Hagan, Media Relations, +1 (440) 523-4343

MargaretHagan@Eaton.com