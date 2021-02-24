Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPET) reported an 11.7% NAV TR in FY20 (ending 30 September 2020), driven by its resilient portfolio weighted towards technology, healthcare and consumer staples (c 51% of NAV at end-FY20). Over the period, the company received a healthy £140m from realisations at an average exit multiple of 3.5x (supported by the partial exit from Action). SLPET is well-placed to pursue new deals in 2021, which it expects to be skewed more towards secondaries and co-investments than in the past.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...