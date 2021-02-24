Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, an industry leader in material science-based solutions for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, today launched a new cell culture bag designed specifically for T cell derived therapies.

T cell based therapies are revolutionizing the approach to treating cancer. Harnessing the patient's own immune system by isolating their T cells and engineering them to elicit an immune response is emerging as a preferred manufacturing practice. As the industry continues the advancement of these therapies, process efficiency becomes paramount to the success of delivering affordable therapies to patients.

Building upon the VueLifefamily of fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) based cell culture bags, VueLife "HP" (high permeability) incorporates an innovative, patented laminate film layer that allows increased CO2 and O2 exchange versus other monolayer bag designs, yet maintains the scalability and process flexibility offered by a closed bag system. The increased permeability associated with the "HP" laminate layer was specifically designed for culturing cells requiring higher rates of respiration, such as T cells.

"The development of this product was in direct response to the market need for a cost effective culture vessel that provides efficient cell expansion in a scalable, closed system," said Benjamin Le Quere, General Manager for the Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Bioprocess Solutions business unit. "VueLife "HP" is an exciting result of the marrying of our expertise in material science with our knowledge in cell culture."

The entire family of VueLife cell culture bags utilize a common FEP fluid-contact layer. FEP creates an ideal environment for cell growth due to its gas permeability and liquid impermeability, while being biologically and chemically inert.

www.celltherapy.saint-gobain.com/products/cell-culture-processing-bags/vuelife-hp-series

