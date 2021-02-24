International Bancard Achieves Milestone

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / International Bancard, an industry-leading technology payment acceptance solutions provider, has achieved a significant milestone.

The Detroit-based technology company is celebrating twenty years in business. International Bancard provides full end-to-end payment acceptance solutions for Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), financial institutions, associations, and SMB businesses, across North America.

David Iafrate, the CEO and Founder of International Bancard, started the company in 2001 in Royal Oak, Michigan. To accommodate growth, International Bancard relocated its headquarters to Detroit in 2016, as part of its expansion in North America.

Reflecting on twenty years in business, David Iafrate noted, "The payments industry of today is vastly different from when we started. The secret to our success and longevity comes from our commitment to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace. We've grown from a simple payments provider to a fully realized technology company that facilitates payments through our proprietary tech stack and multi-channel sales and distribution teams. One thing that hasn't changed, though, are our core values. We always put our partnerships and customers first."

True to form, International Bancard isn't resting on its past accomplishments. When asked about what's in store for International Bancard, Iafrate commented, "I'm excited about our future. Our company is well-positioned and experiencing tremendous growth, even with the challenges of 2020. International Bancard can compete at any level with virtually any company in the payments space. We've built a robust proprietary tech stack allowing our payment integration division to work directly with software providers and begin onboarding their customers almost immediately.

International Bancard is a Detroit-based FINTECH company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations, and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients, and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life.

