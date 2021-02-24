The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher's Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 10493.8 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Germany remains strong. The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 9465.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 15119.7 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Germany
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Germany
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Germany
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Germany
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Germany
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Germany
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Germany
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Germany
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
- Edeka Zentral AG Co KG
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Aldi Group
- Rewe Group
- Amazon.com Inc
- dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH Co KG
- Tengelmann Group, The
- Dirk Rossmann KG
- Globus Holding GmbH Co
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- H&M Hennes Mauritz AB
