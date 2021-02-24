DefiWizard: DeFi Wizard Raises $750k from Blockchain Investment Bigshots, to Simplify Multi-chain DeFi Legos

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / In order to give shape to their 'one-click DeFi contracts creation' dream, Defi Wizard has raised a total of $750,000 from X21 Digital, AU21 Capital, Amsterdam-based TRG Capital, DeltaHub Capital, NGC Ventures, and ExNetwork.

Speaking on latest development Defi wizard founder and CEO, Anand Kamath said:

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce that our platform, DeFi Wizard has attracted the attention of leading blockchain investors and funds."

DeFi Wizard aims to help cryptocurrency companies and businesses seamlessly create digital assets, without any hassles, with the objective of becoming an all-in-one token creation platform.

Investment Usage

This recently concluded fundraising round is an important milestone for Defi Wizard. It will fuel the development of the platform along with operations/maintenance.

Other ways in which Defi wizard will receive assistance is with liquidity bootstrapping for Uniswap listing, along with added global and regional promotional efforts to generate awareness for the platform.

About Defi Wizard

Defi wizard is a dashboard for building DeFi (decentralized finance) smart contracts with a few clicks. It offers real-time programmer analytics and allows users to create smart contracts for ERC20 / BEP20 / EDST, staking, yield farming, governance, cross-chain bridge, gasless relayer baked in.

As per the latest statistics, more than five projects are already using DeFi Wizard's staking services and more than $100M AUM has been locked through the smart contracts generated through the platform, and one of them is already listed on Binance.

Read more about DeFi Wizard's mission and roadmap here: https://defiwizard.xyz/roadmap

Contact Information:

Anand Kamath

Founder

info@defiwizard.xyz

SOURCE: DefiWizard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631675/DeFi-Wizard-Raises-750k-from-Blockchain-Investment-Bigshots-to-Simplify-Multi-chain-DeFi-Legos